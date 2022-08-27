Kuhl yielded three runs on five hits and a walk over five innings against the Mets on Friday. He struck out four and did not factor in the decision.

Kuhl was in line to take the loss before Colorado eventually came back to tie the game during the Mets' win. He served up a solo home run to Brett Baty in the third inning followed by a two-run triple from Starling Marte in the fifth. Kuhl was making his first start since coughing up nine runs against the Padres on Aug. 3 after a stint on the injured list. He'll carry a 5.17 ERA into his projected start in Atlanta next week.