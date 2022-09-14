Kuhl (6-9) allowed three runs on six hits and two walks while striking out five over 6.1 innings, taking the loss Tuesday versus the White Sox.

Kuhl allowed three baserunners in the first inning which culminated in a three-run blast by Eloy Jimenez. After that Kuhl was fairly sharp, but the damage had already been done, and the Rockies' offense didn't bail him out. It was still a quality start for the right-hander, his first since he threw his first career shutout against the Dodgers on June 27. Kuhl now has a 5.33 ERA, 1.50 WHIP and 97:52 K:BB through 123.1 innings across 24 starts this year. He's projected to make his next outing at home against the Giants next week.