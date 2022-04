Kuhl (hip) said Wednesday that he expects to make his next turn through the rotation, Patrick Lyons of TheDNVR.com reports.

Kuhl was removed from Monday's start against the Phillies due to a right hip flexor injury, but he said two days later that his hip is "not an issue." While the Rockies will presumably monitor the right-hander's health this week, it appears as though he'll be able to take the mound when he's tentatively scheduled to start Sunday at Detroit.