Kuhl got a no-decision during Tuesday's 4-1 victory over Texas, allowing one run on two hits and four walks with five strikeouts in 4.1 innings.

Making his first start with his new team, Kuhl encountered trouble in the second and fifth innings, but he pitched well in the first, third and fourth. Although the four walks are concerning, the 29-year-old showed enough to merit streaming consideration in road starts. He lines up to take the hill next against at home against the Phillies.