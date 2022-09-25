Kuhl (6-10) took the loss during Saturday's 9-3 defeat at the hands of the Padres, allowing three runs on six hits and two walks with five strikeouts in 5.2 innings.

Kuhl navigated the first and second innings unscathed before surrendering two runs on three hits in the third and another run in the fifth to fall in line for the loss. The 30-year-old has slumped through the entire second half, especially so in September, permitting 19 runs in 25.2 innings across five appearances. He carries a 5.45 ERA and 1.51 WHIP into his next start, slated for next weekend against the Dodgers.