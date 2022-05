Kuhl (4-2) picked up the win in the second game of Saturday's doubleheader against the Nationals, allowing two runs on seven hits and a walk over 6.1 innings. He struck out seven.

It was another solid showing for the former Pirate, who tossed 63 of 95 pitches for strikes before exiting, and he was rewarded with his first win in May. Kuhl has delivered six quality starts in nine trips to the mound this season, leaving him with a 3.56 ERA, 1.27 WHIP and 38:18 K:BB through 48 innings.