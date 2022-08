Kuhl (hip) threw five scoreless innings while allowing three hits and four walks while striking out six in a rehab outing with Triple-A Albuquerque on Saturday, Patrick Lyons of TheDNVR.com reports.

Kuhl has been sidelined since Aug. 3 so his ability to work deep into the rehab appearance was encouraging. It also could mean that he makes a quick return to the big-league rotation, with his potential activation coming as early as Friday against the Mets.