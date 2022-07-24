Kuhl allowed five runs on five hits, two walks and a hit batsman while striking out four in 2.1 innings in a 10-9 loss Sunday in Milwaukee. He did not factor into the decision.

Kuhl faced eight batters and yielded three runs in the first inning and two more runs on a Hunter Renfroe homer in the third. All in all, eight of the 16 batters that Kuhl faced reached safely. It's been feast or famine for the righty all season as he's pitched six innings and allowed one or fewer runs five times and been knocked around for five or more runs five other times. He has been particularly ineffective in July, allowing 17 runs in 17 innings across four starts. His next start will likely be next weekend against the Dodgers.