Kuhl (1-0) allowed two hits and a walk over six scoreless innings Monday, striking out four and earning a win over the Phillies.

Kuhl was dominant Monday and never faced much of a threat from the Phillies. He needed just 68 pitches to finish six shutout frames and, at one point, he retired 10 consecutive batters. The 29-year-old righty is sporting a 0.87 ERA through 10.1 innings this season. Kuhl is expected to take the mound in Detroit this weekend.