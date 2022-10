Kuhl was placed on the 15-day injured list Tuesday with a right triceps strain.

The 30-year-old lined up to start Wednesday's season finale versus the Dodgers, but he'll instead finish the campaign on the injured list. It's unclear how the injury will affect Kuhl's offseason program as he's set to enter free agency. The right-hander had a 5.72 ERA, 1.55 WHIP and 110:58 K:BB across 137 innings during 2022.