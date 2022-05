Kuhl got a no-decision during Friday's 4-1 loss to Arizona, allowing one run on three hits and two walks with five strikeouts in six innings.

Kuhl engaged in a pitchers' duel with Arizona starter Merrill Kelly and held up his end by recording his fourth straight quality start. The 29-year-old permitted his lone run in the second inning and tied a season high with five strikeouts. Kuhl will take a 1.82 ERA into his next start, likely to come against the Giants next week.