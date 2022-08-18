Kuhl (hip) is scheduled to make a rehab start for Triple-A Albuquerque on Saturday, the Associated Press reports.

Since Kuhl has been on the shelf for just under two weeks with the right hip flexor strain, he may need to make only one rehab start to convince the Rockies he's ready to return from the 15-day injured list. If that's the case, Kuhl could step back into the rotation next week as a replacement for Antonio Senzatela, who appears likely to land on the IL after exiting Thursday's 13-0 loss with what looked to be a serious knee injury.