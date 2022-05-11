Kuhl (3-1) was tagged with the loss Wednesday after pitching 4.2 innings, surrendering five runs on seven hits and three walks while striking out eight versus the Giants.

Kuhl was able to keep the Giants off the board through three innings, but the wheels fell off in the bottom of the fourth. The Giants scratched across three runs in the frame and the Brandon Crawford launched a two-run homer the following inning, ending the right-hander's outing with two outs in the fifth. Kuhl came into the contest having tossed four straight quality starts, but it came to an end Wednesday. It wasn't all bad though, as the the eight punchouts were a season-high for him. Kuhl will carry a 2.88 ERA and 1.02 WHIP into his next outing, which tentatively projects to come Tuesday against the Giants again.