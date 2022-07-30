Kuhl (6-6) gave up five earned runs on six hits and four walks while striking out three over 3.2 innings to take the loss in a 5-4 defeat against the Dodgers on Friday.

Kuhl was taken out of the yard for a two-run home run in each of the first two innings of the game. The third inning wasn't much better, as Kuhl put the first two runners on with a pair of walks. Freddie Freeman came in to score on a sacrifice fly and Kuhl was given the hook in the fourth after hitting Will Smith and walking Jake Lamb. Control has been a problem for Kuhl all season long, and the 29-year-old right-hander now has a 72:43 K:BB in 19 starts this season. He is tentatively expected to make his next start Wednesday at San Diego.