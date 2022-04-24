Kuhl (2-0) earned the win Sunday at Detroit after giving up one run on four hits with four strikeouts and two walks across six innings.

The right-hander allowed a run on two hits during the third inning but otherwise shut down the Tigers. Kuhl was able to generate 15 swinging strikes, though those results didn't produce many strikeouts. The 29-year-old has now surrendered only two runs this season and has delivered two straight quality starts. He lines up for an appealing matchup versus the Reds next weekend.