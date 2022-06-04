Kuhl registered a no-decision during Friday's 3-1 loss to the Dodgers, allowing five hits and two walks with six strikeouts in six innings.

Kuhl struggled early by allowing five baserunners in the first two innings but escaped unscathed to record 14 of 66 strikes of the swinging variety. The 29-year-old has now submitted three consecutive starts permitting two runs or less after two straight surrendering five and possesses a 3.17 ERA and 1.26 WHIP though just 6.8 K/9. Kuhl is set to square off with the Padres on the road next weekend.