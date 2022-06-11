Kuhl (4-3) took the loss Friday versus the Padres. He allowed five runs on eight hits and five walks with one strikeout in 4.1 innings.

Kuhl followed up one of his best starts of the season last Friday versus Atlanta with one of his worst this time out. The five walks were a season high, and the eight hits allowed matched a season high as well. The right-hander now has a 3.70 ERA, 1.39 WHIP and 42:25 K:BB through 58.1 innings this year. Kuhl is projected to make his next start at home versus the Guardians next week.