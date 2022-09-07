Kuhl tossed 4.1 innings, surrendering five runs on six hits and two walks while striking five in Tuesday's extra-innings win over the Brewers. He did not factor into the decision.

Kuhl gave up two homers in the first frame, accounting for three runs on his line. The final two runs against him came in the fourth inning when Omar Narvaez ripped a two-run double. Since the All-Star break, Kuhl has produced a 9.95 ERA over 25.1 innings in six starts. Overall, the right-hander owns an unimpressive 5.38 ERA and 1.51 WHIP with 92 strikeouts over 117 frames this year.