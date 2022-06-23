Kuhl (4-5) allowed four earned runs on six hits and two walks while striking out three across five innings to take the loss Wednesday against the Marlins.

Kuhl struggled in Miami and allowed all of his earned runs in the third inning, capped by a two-run homer by Garrett Cooper. After a strong start to the season, Kuhl has allowed four or more earned runs in four of his last eight starts -- three of which have come on the road. That stretch has inflated his ERA to 3.95, and he has a 52:29 K:BB across 58.1 innings on the campaign.