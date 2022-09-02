Kuhl (6-8) was tagged with the loss against Atlanta on Thursday, allowing three runs on five hits and one walk while striking out seven batters over 4.2 innings.

Kuhl made it through three scoreless frames before giving up a run in the fourth and two more in the fifth. He was pulled after his 87th pitch and took the loss with opposing starter Spencer Strider dominating Rockies hitters over eight scoreless innings. Kuhl did manage seven strikeouts in the contest -- one below his season high -- but he was again stung by the long ball, serving up multiple homers for the third time in his past four starts. The veteran right-hander has allowed at least one home run in each of his past eight starts dating to the start of July.