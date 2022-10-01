Kuhl (6-11) took the loss Friday versus the Dodgers, allowing six runs on eight hits and three walks while striking out two over 3.1 innings.

Kuhl limited the damage to one run in the first three innings, but the Dodgers popped off in the fourth. Kuhl was responsible for five of the eight runs they scored in that frame, and the Rockies' offense never came close to competitive in the contest. He hasn't given up fewer than three runs in a start since shutting out the Dodgers on June 27, though the six runs he allowed Friday were the second-most in that 13-start span. He's at a 5.72 ERA, 1.55 WHIP and 110:58 K:BB through 137 innings through 27 starts this year. The right-hander is tentatively lined up for another start versus the Dodgers next week, which would be his last of the campaign.