Kuhl allowed three runs on seven hits and four walks with two strikeouts in 4.2 innings in a no-decision versus the Padres on Wednesday.

For the sixth time in seven starts, Kuhl gave up at least six hits, though the four walks matched a season high, which he's done three times this year. Those two factors combined for an inefficient outing, as the right-hander needed 95 pitches (51 strikes) to get 14 outs. He exited with the Rockies trailing, but they rallied to tie the game twice before going ahead for good in the seventh inning. Kuhl now has a 4.11 ERA, 1.40 WHIP and 65:37 K:BB through 92 innings in 17 starts. He'll likely make his next start after the All-Star break.