Smith was traded from the Marlins to the Rockies on Thursday in exchange for right-hander Jesus Tinoco.

Smith has worked as a reliever in the Marlins' minor-league system over the past four seasons and reached the Double-A level in 2019. Between the High-A and Double-A squads, the right-hander posted a 4.54 ERA and 1.39 WHIP over 41.2 innings across 34 appearances. Given the lackluster results in the minors, Smith likely requires more development prior to reaching the big leagues.