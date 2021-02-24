Smith is a non-roster invitee during spring training and could compete for a bullpen role at some point in 2021, Thomas Harding of MLB.com reports.

Smith was traded from the Marlins to the Rockies in August but didn't make his major-league debut during the 2020 campaign. The right-hander advanced to Double-A Jacksonville in 2019 and posted a 4.42 ERA and 23:9 K:BB over 18.1 innings. He's working with the major-league coaching staff during spring training and could develop into a bullpen arm at some point if he improves his command, but he'll likely begin the 2021 season in the minors once again.