Rockies' Charlie Blackmon: Agrees to six-year deal with Rockies

Blackmon agreed to a six-year, $108 million extension with the Rockies, which includes two player options and could keep him in Colorado through the 2023 season. The deal can be worth up to $116 million based on incentives, Mark Feinsand of MLB.com reports.

He would have been a free agent after this season, which would have left his keeper and dynasty league value a little up in the air. However, his owners in long-term formats can now breathe a huge sigh of relief, as he should get to continue to benefit from Coors Field throughout the rest of his prime and into his declining years. Blackmon turns 32 in July, so this contract has the potential to look pretty rough in a few years, especially since there is no designated hitter in the National League. He is off to an excellent start to the season, hitting .316 with four home runs and a 3:3 K:BB in 22 plate appearances, and he hasn't even played a home game yet.