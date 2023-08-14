Colorado activated Blackmon (hand) from the 10-day injured list Monday, Kelsey Wingert-Linch of AT&T SportsNet Rocky Mountain reports.

Blackmon will serve as the Rockies' designated hitter and leadoff man Monday against the Diamondbacks following a two-month absence to heal a fracture in his right hand. The 37-year-old had slashed .265/.347/.422 with five homers and 26 RBI in 56 games before the injury. Cole Tucker was optioned to Triple-A Albuquerque on Monday in a corresponding roster move.