Blackmon went 1-for-4 with a walk and a solo home run in Friday's 7-6 loss to the Mets.

The 38-year-old outfielder lofted a Jake Diekman fastball off the facing of the second deck in right field at Citi Field in the eighth inning, one of nine combined homers by the two teams on the night -- the highest single-game total in the majors this season. Blackmon missed the prior three games with a sore hamstring, but he looked healthy in his return as the DH. The blast was his second long ball through eight games in July, and his fifth of the year.