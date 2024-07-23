Blackmon went 2-for-6 with a two-run home run and a walk in Monday's 9-8 victory over the Red Sox in 12 inning.

Blackmon opened the game's scoring with a two-run shot in the third inning. It was his seventh long ball of the season and fourth in July. Despite the recent power surge, he's hitting just .235 this month. Blackmon's slash line sits at .253/.331/.416 with 29 extra-base hits and 42 runs scored through 314 plate appearances.