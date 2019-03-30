Rockies' Charlie Blackmon: Big night in Miami
Blackmon went 3-for-5 with a double, a run scored, two RBI and a stolen base in Friday's 6-1 win over the Marlins.
After a rough 0-for-5 showing on Opening Day, Blackmon found his groove at the plate, lashing an RBI double in the seventh inning and driving in another run with a single in the ninth. The 32-year-old saw his numbers decline a little in 2018, but he should remain an impact fantasy contributor this season with Coors Field buoying his stats for half his games.
