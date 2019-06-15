Blackmon went 4-for-7 with a home run, a double and three more runs scored in Friday's 16-12 loss to the Padres.

Blackmon crushed a 434-foot home run off Kirby Yates in the 12th inning to help the Rockies rally from behind. It was the first long ball allowed by Yates all season. Blackmon also scattered another trio of runs but unfortunately, the Rockies couldn't keep up with the hot-hitting Padres. Since coming off the injured list, Blackmon has hit safely in six of the last seven games to improve his line to .323/.375/.638 with 15 home runs, 16 doubles, 45 runs scored and 42 RBI.