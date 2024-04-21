Blackmon is not in the starting lineup for Game 2 of Sunday's doubleheader with Seattle.

Blackmon will get a breather after he went 1-for-4 with a walk and a strikeout while scoring the game-winning run in the team's 2-1 extra-inning victory in Sunday's matinee. Sean Bouchard will start in right field and bat eighth in the series finale with the Mariners.