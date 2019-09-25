Blackmon went 1-for-5 with a three-run homer and two walks in a marathon win over the Giants on Tuesday.

Blackmon's lone hit helped end the extra-inning affair as he crushed a 422-foot shot to center field in the top of the 16th frame to plate the winning runs. The homer was a rare moment of success away from home for Blackmon this season; his .256/.296/.433 slash line and 10 long balls on the road pale in comparison to the elite .387/.442/.751 line and 21 round trippers he has posted in Colorado.