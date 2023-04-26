Blackmon went 2-for-5 with a double, a home run, two runs scored and two RBI in Tuesday's 5-1 win over the Guardians.

He led off the game with a solo shot, the 40th leadoff homer of his career. Blackmon doesn't have much power or speed left in his profile -- he's got two home runs and zero steals in 23 games to begin the season -- but he's still effective at the top of the lineup, slashing .274/.390/.417 through 100 plate appearances.