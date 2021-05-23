Blackmon went 1-for-4 with a two-run home run during Saturday's 7-6 win over Arizona.
The 34-year-old went deep for the first time since May 4 when he gave the Rockies a 5-3 lead with his two-run shot during the sixth inning. Blackmon has a .246/.342/.370 slash line with three home runs, 23 RBI and 16 runs through 42 games this season.
