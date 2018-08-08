Blackmon went 2-for-4 with a run Tuesday in the Rockies' 10-2 loss to the Pirates.

Before receiving Monday off, Blackmon had gone 1-for-21 over the Rockies' prior five contests. The outfielder got back on track Tuesday, with his base knock in the bottom of the sixth inning giving him 1,000 hits for his career. He added another single later in the contest to finish with his first two-hit performance since July 29.