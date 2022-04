Blackmon went 4-for-5 with a double, two RBI, two runs and a stolen base during Sunday's 6-2 win over the Tigers.

Blackmon launched his second homer of the season Saturday and followed up with a four-hit effort in the series finale. It was the first stolen base of the season for the 35-year-old, who has only seven stolen bases over the previous three campaigns. He has a modest five-game hit streak during which he's gone 8-for-18 with two home runs, a double, five RBI and eight runs.