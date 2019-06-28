Blackmon went 3-for-5 with a double, a triple, two RBI and a run scored during Thursday's 12-8 loss to the Dodgers.

Blackmon doubled in his first at-bat and later added a two-run triple, with another base-hit sandwiched in between. He came in with just two hits in his last 17 at-bats, but he's a much stronger hitter at home and displayed his affinity for Coors Field once again in this one. Blackmon will face a tough matchup in the second game of the series against Hyun-Jin Ryu on Friday.