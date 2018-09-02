Rockies' Charlie Blackmon: Collects three hits in victory
Blackmon went 3-for-5 with a double, a run scored and one RBI in Sunday's 7-3 win over the Padres.
Blackmon had a rough August, batting just .226 (24-for-106) with a pair of home runs, but already has four hits in September. He owns a .821 OPS with 23 homers and 97 runs scored this season, which is a pretty strong performance for most players, but feels a bit lacking for the 32-year-old.
More News
-
Rockies' Charlie Blackmon: Receives breather Sunday•
-
Rockies' Charlie Blackmon: Hits two-run homer•
-
Rockies' Charlie Blackmon: Two hits, steal in win•
-
Rockies' Charlie Blackmon: Rare day off Thursday•
-
Rockies' Charlie Blackmon: Smacks 22nd homer•
-
Rockies' Charlie Blackmon: Collects 1,000th career hit•
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Top 10 sleeper hitters for Week 24
Some younger players are poised to make an impact in the first week of September. Scott White...
-
Two-start pitcher rankings for Week 24
A holiday on Monday means a busy week of baseball action, but September call-ups limit the...
-
Ranking the top 25 DL stashes
With the DL becoming less relevant by the day, Scott White wonders how likely certain players...
-
Minor League Barometer: Trending?
Who is about to be promoted to the bigs for September? Here are some of the most prominent...
-
Waivers: Safe to drop Judge now?
What does the Yankees' acquisition of Andrew McCutchen say about Aaron Judge's chances of returning...
-
Some possible September call-ups
September roster expansion normally isn't a time when teams promote their best prospects, but...