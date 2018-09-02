Blackmon went 3-for-5 with a double, a run scored and one RBI in Sunday's 7-3 win over the Padres.

Blackmon had a rough August, batting just .226 (24-for-106) with a pair of home runs, but already has four hits in September. He owns a .821 OPS with 23 homers and 97 runs scored this season, which is a pretty strong performance for most players, but feels a bit lacking for the 32-year-old.