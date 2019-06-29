Rockies' Charlie Blackmon: Crosses home three times
Blackmon went 3-for-4 with an RBI single, three runs scored and a walk in Friday's 13-9 win over the Dodgers.
All three of the right fielder's hits were singles, including his RBI single to cap an eight-run fifth inning. Blackmon also established an MLB by recording at least three hits in six straight home games, Patrick Saunders of The Denver Post reports. Blackmon's been a beast at home this season, entering the game with a .458/.507/.992 line in 27 home games, including 14 homers and six triples.
More News
-
Rockies' Charlie Blackmon: Collects three hits in loss•
-
Rockies' Charlie Blackmon: Resting Sunday•
-
Rockies' Charlie Blackmon: Homers in second straight game•
-
Rockies' Charlie Blackmon: Blasts 17th homer•
-
Rockies' Charlie Blackmon: Makes history with three-hit day•
-
Rockies' Charlie Blackmon: Homers in three-hit effort•
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Top 10 sleeper hitters for Week 15
Four rookies, including a recent call-up, highlight Scott White's list of sleeper hitters for...
-
Week 15 two-start pitcher rankings
Scott White points out the must-start and sleeper two-start pitchers for the week ahead.
-
Week 15 Fantasy Baseball rankings, sims
Advanced computer model that has outperformed experts tells you who to sit and start
-
Waivers: Hiura gets the call
Big day for prospects, with Keston Hiura, Brendan McKay reportedly on their way to the majors....
-
Role questions won't hold back McKay
The Rays are calling up top pitching prospect Brendan McKay, who just so happens to be a two-way...
-
Fantasy Baseball trade chart: Fade Story
SportsLine's trade chart and evaluator grades every Fantasy baseball deal