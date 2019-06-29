Blackmon went 3-for-4 with an RBI single, three runs scored and a walk in Friday's 13-9 win over the Dodgers.

All three of the right fielder's hits were singles, including his RBI single to cap an eight-run fifth inning. Blackmon also established an MLB by recording at least three hits in six straight home games, Patrick Saunders of The Denver Post reports. Blackmon's been a beast at home this season, entering the game with a .458/.507/.992 line in 27 home games, including 14 homers and six triples.