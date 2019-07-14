Rockies' Charlie Blackmon: Day off Sunday
Blackmon is out of the lineup for Sunday's game versus the Reds, Thomas Harding of MLB.com reports.
Black went 2-for-5 with an RBI and two runs Saturday to bust out of a four-game slump, but he'll take a seat for the series finale. Raimel Tapia, Ian Desmond and David Dahl will start in the outfield from left to right Sunday
