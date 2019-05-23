Blackmon (calf) seems doubtful to play in Friday's game against the Orioles, Nick Groke of The Athletic reports.

Of the injury, Blackmon said it's "not the kind of thing to take lightly." He fouled a ball off his calf in the third inning of Thursday's game and then aggravated the injury in the field later that inning before being removed from the game in the fourth frame. As of now, the Rockies beat writers seem to think Blackmon is day-to-day, and could require at least one day off to get right. Ian Desmond figures to start in his place in the short term.