Blackmon went 2-for-4 with a walkoff grand slam and a sacrifice fly in Friday's 8-4 win over the Angels.

Blackmon completed the Rockies' rally in the bottom of the ninth, slugging his sixth homer of the year off Angels reliever Jose Quijada. The 34-year-old Blackmon is slashing an excellent .331/.383/.506 with 35 RBI, 27 runs scored and a stolen base through 43 games this season. The grand slam was his second of the year.