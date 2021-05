Blackmon went 1-for-4 with a three-run homer in the second game of Tuesday's doubleheader against the Giants.

Blackmon cranked a three-run, two-out long ball against Camilo Doval to complete the Rockies' comeback from a four-run deficit in the seventh inning. It was a reassuring sight, considering the 34-year-old's slow start at the plate this season, including an 0-for-4 showing in the first game of the doubleheader. Through 27 games, he's batting just .191/.308/.326 with a pair of home runs.