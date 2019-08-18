Blackmon went 2-for-3 with a solo home run, three runs, two RBI and two walks in Saturday's win against the Marlins.

The 33-year-old continued his hot start to August, as he's now 23-for-63 with four home runs and 14 runs to begin the month. Blackmon now has 91 runs and 67 RBI to accompany his 25 home runs this season.

