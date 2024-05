Blackmon went 1-for-4 with a double, two RBI and a run scored in Friday's victory over Texas.

Blackmon led the Rockies to victory by driving home two runs via a double in the eighth inning. The 37-year old has collected two RBI in three straight games. Blackmon continues to receive at-bats in a strong-side platoon role while hitting .241/.303/.375 over 122 plate appearances.