Blackmon went 1-for-5 with two RBI across both games of Sunday's doubleheader against the Reds.

Blackmon was out of the lineup for the first game of the twin bill, but he delivered a two-run single as a pinch hitter in the seventh inning. During the team's eight-game road trip that concluded Sunday, Blackmon went 6-for-28 with only one extra-base hit and no counting stats excluding Sunday's effort. For the season, he owns a .267/.316/.430 line across 507 plate appearances.