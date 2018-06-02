Rockies' Charlie Blackmon: Drives in two in loss Friday
Blackmon went 2-for-5 with a run and two RBI in Friday's loss to the Dodgers.
Blackmon hit a two-run triple -- his third of the year -- off Dennis Santana in the second inning. This was Blackmon's fifth multi-hit effort in his last seven games, and he's now riding a nine-game hitting streak. The outfielder is slashing .279/.369/.515 with 21 extra-base hits and four stolen bases. Blackmon's 45 runs scored rank second in the NL behind Atlanta's Ozzie Albies.
More News
-
Rockies' Charlie Blackmon: Hits 12th homer•
-
Rockies' Charlie Blackmon: Gets rare day off•
-
Rockies' Charlie Blackmon: Triples and scores twice Friday•
-
Rockies' Charlie Blackmon: Homers Tuesday•
-
Rockies' Charlie Blackmon: Pops ninth homer Saturday•
-
Rockies' Charlie Blackmon: Scores three runs Sunday•
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Top 10 sleeper hitters for Week 11
A light schedule puts even more emphasis on matchups, according to Scott White, who offers...
-
Week 11 two-start pitcher rankings
It's a short list of two-start pitchers, but Scott White helps figure out the best for Week...
-
Podcast: The best hitters of May
Jose Ramirez was the King of May, but you might be surprised when you find out the other hitters...
-
Re-drafting the first two rounds
Wonder how the draft would look today? Scott White assesses the changing Fantasy Baseball landscape...
-
Waivers: Add Lyles, Dominguez
Heath Cummings looks at Jordan Lyles' latest outing, a dominant performance from Seranthony...
-
Hitting Category Fixes
Struggling to dig yourself out of an early season hole in a category? Heath Cummings has a...