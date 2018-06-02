Blackmon went 2-for-5 with a run and two RBI in Friday's loss to the Dodgers.

Blackmon hit a two-run triple -- his third of the year -- off Dennis Santana in the second inning. This was Blackmon's fifth multi-hit effort in his last seven games, and he's now riding a nine-game hitting streak. The outfielder is slashing .279/.369/.515 with 21 extra-base hits and four stolen bases. Blackmon's 45 runs scored rank second in the NL behind Atlanta's Ozzie Albies.