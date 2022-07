Blackmon went 2-for-5 with a double, two runs scored and two RBI on Saturday against the Diamondbacks.

Blackmon has gone 8-for-18 with a home run, two doubles, four RBI and five runs scored through four games of the Rockies' current homestand. He's also maintained a .472 slugging percentage across 308 plate appearances for the season -- his highest mark since 2019.