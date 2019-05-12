Blackmon went 1-for-4 with a solo home run in Saturday's 4-3 loss to the Padres.

The 32-year-old is red hot at the plate, hitting safely in nine straight games and slashing .368/.455/.789 over that stretch with nine of his 14 hits going for extra bases (five doubles, a triple and three homers). Blackmon's OPS on the year now sits at an even .900.

