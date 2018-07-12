Rockies' Charlie Blackmon: Fills up box score
Blackmon went 3-for-3 with a home run, a walk, four runs and three RBI in the Rockies' 19-2 win over the Diamondbacks on Wednesday.
Blackmon's production waned near the end of June as the Rockies completed a six-game road trip in California, but he has feasted since returning to Coors Field. During the Rockies' five home games so far in July, Blackmon has gone 10-for-20 with two long balls, seven runs and seven RBI. The Rockies have four more home games on tap before the All-Star break, so look for Blackmon to close the first half on a high note and prop up his .284 season average, which represents the outfielder's worst showing in the category since 2012.
